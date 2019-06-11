CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Rihanna Opens Up About Her Relationship: ‘It Matters To Me’

0 reads
Leave a comment
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty / Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

The newest member to the billionaire club, Rihanna, sat down with American Horror Story star, Sara Paulson to discuss love and music in the latest issue of Interviewmagazine.

Rihanna opened up about her Saudi billionaire boyfriend to Paulson saying that the relationship “matters” to her, “I need to make time for this. Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar, we now have the infamous “P,” which means personal days. This is a new thing.”

Rihanna admitted that she’s in love, however, marriage is another thing, when asked if she was ready to make it official she responded, “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

Rihanna Opens Up About Her Relationship: ‘It Matters To Me’ was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
YO GOTTI At The Ambassador
Yo Gotti’s Security Destroys A Fan Who Jumped…
 3 hours ago
06.12.19
Future “Xanax Damage,” “Government Official,” “Love Thy Enemies”…
 17 hours ago
06.12.19
Nas Announces Mythical ‘Lost Tapes II’ Is On…
 20 hours ago
06.12.19
Wu-Tang Clan First Rap Act To Perform At…
 20 hours ago
06.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close