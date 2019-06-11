The newest member to the billionaire club, Rihanna, sat down with American Horror Story star, Sara Paulson to discuss love and music in the latest issue of Interviewmagazine.

Rihanna opened up about her Saudi billionaire boyfriend to Paulson saying that the relationship “matters” to her, “I need to make time for this. Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar, we now have the infamous “P,” which means personal days. This is a new thing.”

Rihanna admitted that she’s in love, however, marriage is another thing, when asked if she was ready to make it official she responded, “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

Rihanna Opens Up About Her Relationship: ‘It Matters To Me’ was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted June 11, 2019

