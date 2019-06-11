Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Speak, Tristan Thompson Shows Up With Drake: Report

Continue reading Update: Jordyn Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

Update: Jordyn Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

[caption id="attachment_3023429" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty[/caption] Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods is caught in the center of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal. Woods is being accused of making out with Khloe's serial cheating a** baby's daddy during a weekend after Valentine's Day. According to reports, Kylie is conflicted about her longtime friendship with Woods, but ultimately unfollowed the IG socialite on social media. Khloe and her best friend Malika both fanned rumor flames that he and Jordyn were indeed caught in a compromising position. Kylie nor Woods have yet to comment on the TMZ story. Sources claim Kylie was conflicted about her friend's behavior but ultimately decided she was inappropriate, which is a sad story for the inseparable friends. Jordyn Woods was spotted out for the first time since the scandal hit the news. https://www.instagram.com/p/BuL3lBWBFls/ Here's a look at Jordyn Woods.