Kanye West and Pusha T Sued

Kanye West and Pusha T have been hit with a lawsuit over a sample for a track on his DAYTONA album called “Come Back Baby.”

According to the suit, a part of the track contains a piece of a 1972 song by George Jackson called “I Can’t Do Without You.”

The company FAME Enterprises Inc, claims that over 35% of the Pusha T song contains an unauthorized and unlicensed sample of the song.

FAME wants a jury trial and is looking to get an undetermined amount in fines

