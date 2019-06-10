CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Wendy Williams Hangs Out With ‘Little Sister’ Blac Chyna After Spending Time With Kim Kardashian

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams was busy and hanging out this weekend.

She was in LA posting photos with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Wendy has publicly discussed that the Kar-Jenner clan are boycotting being guests her show.

Wendy also posted another photo with her “little sister” Blac Chyna on stage in LA at Pride.

What do you think caused the sudden change? Do you think Kris Jenner may end up managing Wendy Williams now that husband, Kevin Hunter is no longer her manager?

