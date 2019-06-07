CLOSE
Jaden Smith Aids In Flint Water Crisis

Jaden Smith surprised Ellen DeGeneres’ with a water filtration system in her name as a donation to the Flint Water Crisis.

His company, JUST water, contributed the Water Box to flint, for not the first, but the second time. The Water Box is a portable filtration system that supplies clean drinking water as a sustainable alternative. It is said to generate up to five to 10 gallons of water.

Jaden has been working with Flint’s First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church for over a year now after discovering Flint’s supply of donated bottled water was dwindling. Residents are able to get filtered water from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.

