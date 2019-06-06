Woman Given Three Days To Live At Birth Graduates Medgar Evers College [Video]

Nekhidia Harris may be small in size but she doesn’t let that hold her back. At birth Harris was given just three days to live; but she’s now 24-years-old and just graduated from Medgar Evers College with honors in Brooklyn.

“I was like, oh my gosh, this is really, really happening,” she told ABC 7. “Oh my gosh, I thank God every day.”

And so do her parents. Harris was born with many issues, including brittle bones, and she’s undergone numerous surgeries and had dozens of fractures.

“I feel so excellent,” she said. “After the hard work, and sleepless nights sometimes, all-nighters, it feels really good that I accomplished my Bachelor’s in social work.”

She’s about the size of a toddler but her parents say she is and will do great things.

“She lights up a room,” mom Dasline Harris said. “No matter what darkness is in the room, she lights up that room.”

“No one has shunned her,” dad Michael Harris said. “Nobody treats her differently, because they see her as tall as they are.”

And that may be because of a bit of advice her father once gave her.

“Use my brain as my height, and I’ve stuck with that,” she said. “And I surely have used my brain as my height.”

Harris already has a non-profit that she uses to motivate others with disabilities, especially children.

“I like to help people, and especially children,” she said. “I also have a voice, and I love children. They gravitate to me, so I want to help them in every way I can.”

She’s planning to continue her education by earning her Masters at York College.

Rappers With a College Degree 25 photos Launch gallery Rappers With a College Degree 1. Honorary: Diddy spent some time at Howard University but never finished. This year he received an honorary Doctorate. 1 of 25 2. Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) Glover graduated with a degree in Dramatic Writing from NYU’s Tisch School of the Art. 2 of 25 3. Honorary: Lil Wayne went to the University of Houston before transferring to the University of Phoenix to take classes online. 3 of 25 4. Mos Def graduated from NYU 4 of 25 5. Honorary: Common attended Florida A&M for two years with an academic scholarship 5 of 25 6. Camron graduated from junior college in Texas 6 of 25 7. 2 Chainz graduated from Alabama State University 7 of 25 8. Lil Jon graduated high school, finished college at Ohio State University in '93 and straight into the music biz. (AP) 8 of 25 9. Producer, Singer Ryan Leslie has a Degree in Government & Economics from Harvard University. (PR Photos) 9 of 25 10. J. Cole has a Bachelor's Degree in Communications with a minor in Business from St. John's University. (AP) 10 of 25 11. Joe Torry has a Degree in Mass Communications from Lincoln University. (PR Photos) 11 of 25 12. David Banner has a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Southern University. (PR Photos) 12 of 25 13. Young MC has a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Southern California. (PR Photos) 13 of 25 14. Ludacris has a Bachelor's Degree in Music Management from Georgia State University. (AP) 14 of 25 15. Public Enemy's Chuck D. has a Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Design from Adelphi University (New York) (PR Photos) 15 of 25 16. M.I.A. She completed a program in fine art, film and video at London's Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design. AP 16 of 25 17. Ice Cube earned a degree in Architecture from Phoenix Institue of Technology in 1988. (PR Photos) 17 of 25 18. Stat Quo has a Bachelor's in International Business & Economics from the University of Florida. (TheUrbanDaily) 18 of 25 19. Rapper Sage Francis earned a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Rhode Island in 1999. (Twitter) 19 of 25 20. Talib Kweli has a New York University Theatre and Arts Degree. (Photo: AP) 20 of 25 21. Flava Flav earned degrees in Radio Communications & Business from Adelphi University. (Photo: AP) 21 of 25 22. MC Solaar earned degrees in Languages and Philosophy from the Jussieu Campus of the University of Paris. (Tumblr) 22 of 25 23. Musta Ace earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Rhode Island. (Tumblr) 23 of 25 24. Rumor has it that Plies graduated from a four year college in Miami with a Degree in Nursing. (Photo: EURweb) 24 of 25 25. The late great GURU (Keith Elam) earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Morehouse College 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Rappers With a College Degree Rappers With a College Degree

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Woman Given Three Days To Live At Birth Graduates Medgar Evers College [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.comfeed