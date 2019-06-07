101.1 The Wiz Presents: #WizFreestyleFriday with DJ J.Dough Feat. @chopstickvick_ftf Ep.37

Freestyle Friday
| 06.07.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
101.1 The Wiz  Presents: #WizFreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday Featuring Vic Gotti and Guest DJ DJ Master Fresh on Episode:37
Video Production Brought To You By: @LeahBlackheart (Leah Blackheart)
Powered By: @LeahBlackheart x @wiznationcincy x @djjdough #WizFreestyleFriday
S/O @masterfreshdj & @chopstickvick_ftf
Chopstick Vick , DJ Master Fresh , gotti , Vic Gotti , Vick , Wiz Freestyle Friday

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 11 mins ago
06.07.19
Louisiana Teen Accepted Into 139 Colleges Chooses Xavier
 24 hours ago
06.06.19
Struggle Singer Allegedly Finesses Job Out Of Millions…
 2 days ago
06.06.19
Meek Mill “Oodles O’Noodles Babies,” DJ Premier ft.…
 2 days ago
06.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close