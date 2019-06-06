CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

Tracy Morgan’s $2M Bugatti Gets Sideswiped Moments After Purchase

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Tracy Morgan’s was involved in a minor car accident right after he bought his new $2 million dollar Bugatti Veyron. Apparently, he was driving around Manhattan, NY in the expensive car when a woman accidentally sideswiped him. Tracy was caught banging on the other driver’s car window yelling “B**** GET OUT THE CAR!” The other driver told sources that she was terrified by Morgan’s reaction, saying that she had no idea that he was a famous celebrity.

Tracy Morgan’s $2M Bugatti Gets Sideswiped Moments After Purchase was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Louisiana Teen Accepted Into 139 Colleges Chooses Xavier
 12 hours ago
06.06.19
Struggle Singer Allegedly Finesses Job Out Of Millions…
 1 day ago
06.06.19
Meek Mill “Oodles O’Noodles Babies,” DJ Premier ft.…
 1 day ago
06.06.19
Petty President: President Trump Tightens Cuba Travel Restrictions,…
 1 day ago
06.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close