Tracy Morgan’s $2M Bugatti Gets Sideswiped Moments After Purchase

Tracy Morgan’s was involved in a minor car accident right after he bought his new $2 million dollar Bugatti Veyron. Apparently, he was driving around Manhattan, NY in the expensive car when a woman accidentally sideswiped him. Tracy was caught banging on the other driver’s car window yelling “B**** GET OUT THE CAR!” The other driver told sources that she was terrified by Morgan’s reaction, saying that she had no idea that he was a famous celebrity.