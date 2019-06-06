Uber to offer helicopter rides in New York City starting in July

0 reads Leave a comment
Passengers will be able to use the Uber app to book a flight through the service, called Uber Copter, documents obtained by Bloomberg show. Tests flights took off from a Manhattan heliport near Wall Street to John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Uber is offering helicopter rides in New York City starting in July pic.twitter.com/bcxVSkW3t9
— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 6, 2019
