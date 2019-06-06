Louisiana Teen Accepted Into 139 Colleges Chooses Xavier

Normandie Cormier has, as some people say, “secured the bag.”

The Lafayette, Louisiana teen applied to colleges through a system called the Common App and the Common Black College App, which allows students submit one application and have their information sent of hundreds of schools, and the results were extraordinary.

Cormier was reportedly accepted into 139 colleges across the country, and was awarded $8.7 million in grants and scholarships from organizations like Burger King, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and GE. The teen’s mother, who raised her alone, told Nola.com that her daughter has always been an “ambitious kid.” At 18, Cormier has already tutored 146 adults, helping them pass exams to obtain their high school equivalency diploma or gain entry into graduate school. She credits big goals and hard work for her child’s academic excellence.

“Sometimes you have to speak it into existence,” Chantelle Gary told USA Today. “Be careful what you ask for.”

Cormier was reportedly home-schooled for several years before choosing to attend Early College Academy for high school. She graduated with not one but two degrees; one from the actual school, and an associate degree in general studies from South Louisiana Community College, which she attended as a part of an accelerated program.

Cormier accomplished all of this while balancing work with a chronic illness that has had since she was young. Because immune system has not been able to fight sickness, it has resulted in asthma and chronic skin issues.

“Since I was a child, I was always in and out of the hospital,” Cormier said. “When I was young, it affected my self-esteem. But now I can use it to inspire others.”

This amazing young woman has chosen to further her education at Xavier University of Louisiana, a private historically Black university in New Orleans. It’s one of 16 schools that offered her a full ride.

“It was an easy decision,” she said, claiming the school is well-known for its “pipeline” of African-American graduates to medical school. Cormier says she wants to be a doctor.

