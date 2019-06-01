CLOSE
Adult Filmmaker Offers Willow Smith Opportunity To Direct Porn

WILLOW SMITH SAYS SHE APPRECIATES ARTISTIC PORN 

After a discussion between Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield about the dangers of porn on a recent episode of Red Table Talk an adult filmmaker has offered Willow Smith the opportunity to direct pornography.

Willow openly spoke on the topic saying she’s for the expensive looking and artsy pornography, which apparently enticed award-winning adult filmmaker, Bree Mills, because she sent Willow’s team an offer after the episode aired. Bree reportedly thanked Willow for the public statements she made about the negative impacts of stigmatizing porn and added that adult films are artistic.

Bree allegedly expressed to Willow in a letter that adult films are artistic and progressive and that porn provides an opportunity for people to explore and connect around issues of sexuality;* as a woman and an award-winning adult filmmaker, she takes that seriously. She reportedly told Willow that she could have full artistic control if she accepts her offer to direct an adult film, digital series or documentary of her choosing.

There recently has been no word on whether or not Willow will accept this offer.

Adult Filmmaker Offers Willow Smith Opportunity To Direct Porn was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

