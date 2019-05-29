CLOSE
Swae Lee Co-Signs Meek Mill’s Cosmopolitan Hotel Beef

Where there's smoke?

#REVOLVEfestival 2019

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

Meek Mill is coming for the Cosmopolitan hotel, claiming the Las Vegas destination is playing racist. Another artist who is co-signing the Philly rapper’s claims the spot having something against Hip-Hop is Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd fame.

Swae told TMZ that he wasn’t feeling his treatment at the Cosmopolitan, claiming the venue was aggressive “to the wrong people.”

“I feel him 100%,” Swae told TMZ. “I was just there and they’re really aggressive for no reason.”

He added, “It was below 5 stars,” regarding his own personal treatment.

As previously reported, Meek was trying to hit up the Marquee Nightclub at the Cosmopolitan, but he and his entourage were denied entry by security. The “Amen” rapper insists it was because he was Black, while the Cosmopolitan maintains he was denied because the venue was over capacity—so now he plans to sue.

Meek squashed his beef with Drake, so it couldn’t have been that security was Team Drizzy.

Check out Swae Lee speak his pieve below.

 

 

Swae Lee Co-Signs Meek Mill’s Cosmopolitan Hotel Beef was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments – add yours
Photos
