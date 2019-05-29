‘Supreme’ Creative Director Shares Wu-Tang Memories in ‘Of Mics of Men’ Bonus Clip [Video]

For the past few weeks us older Hip-Hop heads have been captivated on Friday nights watching how the Wu-Tang Clan came to be on Showtime’s four-part docuseries Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men. But before the final installment premieres this Friday night (May 31), we get a bonus clip from the Hip-Hop documentary.

In this unseen footage below, West Rubenstein (part of the Hidden Chambers series of bonus scenes), the Creative Director of the Supreme streetwear brand, discusses his first memories of the Wu-Tang Clan which included either Raekwon or Ghostface taking the stage of the New Music Seminar with a sword in ’93.

“It was chaotic and crazy and it almost felt like a Punk show, but it wasn’t. It just felt that energy was so… just their own,” he says.

Indeed it was.

Check out West speak about his interactions with the Wu below and let us know how you’ve been enjoying the docuseries cooked up by Sacha Jenkins and Mass Appeal, thus far.

Posted 22 hours ago

