John Snow AKA Kit Harrington Reportedly Checked Into Wellness Retreat

Reports have been swirling about that Kit Harrington, best known for his role as the noble warrior Jon Snow AKA Aegon Targaryen, has checked into rehab for alcohol and stress-related reasons. However, his reps say that the Game Of Thrones star is actually in a wellness retreat and isn’t getting treatment for substance abuse.

Exhausted Harington, 32, who played Jon Snow on the hit HBO series for eight years, has been at luxury Connecticut health retreat Privé-Swiss for nearly a month, arriving weeks before the show’s finale on May 19, Page Six has learned.

The British actor has been undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions at the facility, which costs over $120,000 a month.

His actress wife, Rose Leslie, 32, whom he met on the set of “GoT” and played Jon Snow’s Wildling companion Ygritte, is being “extremely supportive,” we’re told.

The outlet added a statement from Harrington’s reps that stress he is taking time off to rest. Understandable, considering the grueling recording schedule of the show.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” read the rep’s statement to outlets.

Get well, Kit Harrington.

