Bronny James Already Has 1.5 Million Followers on Instagram

That number is only going to keep rising.

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

That didn’t take long. LeBron James‘ eldest son, Bronny James aka LeBron James Jr., just joined Instagram and has quickly gained 1.5 million followers as of this post (May 29).

His account is already verified, too.

Of course, it helps that his dad is King James and announced his arrival on his own account, which boasts 49.3 million followers. Daddy James held Bronny off IG for three years, and also offered a stern warning for the inevitable haters.

“Everyone welcome the heir to the throne to IG @real_bronny! Told him 3 years ago the summer of 2019 I’d let you him get one. Damn time flies! Hahaha! Anyways let’s get Bronny! P.S. Keep y’all hating asses off his comments or we pulling up,” wrote LeBron.

 

Bronny James is only 14, but will already cook you on the basketball court. Naturally.

GANG WAY🇳🇬🚀

