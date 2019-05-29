Rah Ali went into labor this past weekend, just five months into her pregnancy. Unfortunately, her baby girl only survived for a few minutes after being born.

According to TMZ, the baby died Sunday and was actually due in October. Reportedly, Ali was in her home when her water broke.

She quickly went to the hospital but doctors were unable to save her baby. There were no previous complications to her pregnancy before the miscarriage.

Ali’s friend Nicki Minaj is said to be offering her support.

Our condolences go out to Rah Ali during this trying time.

—

Photo: Getty

Prayers Up: Rah Ali Loses Baby Minutes After Giving Birth was originally published on hiphopwired.com

