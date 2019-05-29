Jay-Z Hosting Tidal Listening Party for New Prince Album

The late, great Prince is dropping a new album called Originals exclusively on Tidal on June 7. As a run-up to the release, Jay-Z will be hosting a listening party in Los Angeles for the project.
There actually will be a series of listening events across the world.
The “new” Prince album is 15 tracks and includes 14 previously unreleased recordings of music he wrote for other artists. The songs were picked by Jay-Z and Troy Carter on behalf of The Prince Estate, and include “Manic Monday” (for the Bangles), “Holly Rock” (for Shelia E.) and “Jungle Love” (for The Time).
Prince and TIDAL worked together before his untimely passing.
“Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership. He’s one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but TIDAL, to continue his fight,” said Jay-Z via press statement. “Trying to help further that legacy through his music is both an honor we couldn’t pass up as an organization dedicated to empowering artists. This gives his true fans that peak behind the curtain.”
Fans, with Tidal, will be able to “pre-save” Originals to have the album automatically added to their “My Collection” section in the app.
Album release celebrations will be going down in the U.S., Brazil, Spain and more. Jay-Z is hosting the Los Angeles release celebration on June 6.
Check out the tracklist for Originals below. Learn more at TIDAL.com/Prince.
Originals Tracklist:
|Song title
|First released by (Artist: Album – year)
|
Year of Prince’s recording included on Originals
|1. Sex Shooter
|Apollonia 6: Apollonia 6 – 1984
|
1983
|2. Jungle Love
|The Time: Ice Cream Castle – 1984
|
1983
|3. Manic Monday
|The Bangles: Different Light – 1985
|
1984
|4. Noon Rendezvous
|Sheila E.: The Glamorous Life – 1984
|
1984
|5. Make-Up
|Vanity 6: Vanity 6 – 1982
|
1981
|6. 100 MPH
|Mazarati: Mazarati – 1986
|
1984
|7. You’re My Love
|Kenny Rogers: They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To – 1986
|
1982
|8. Holly Rock
|Sheila E.: Krush Groove (OST) – 1985
|
1985
|9. Baby, You’re a Trip
|Jill Jones: Jill Jones – 1987
|
1982
|10. The Glamorous Life
|Sheila E.: The Glamorous Life – 1984
|
1983
|11. Gigolos Get Lonely Too
|The Time: What Time Is It? – 1982
|
1982
|12. Love… Thy Will Be Done
|Martika: Martika’s Kitchen – 1991
|
1991
|13. Dear Michaelangelo
|Sheila E.: Romance 1600 – 1985
|
1985
|14. Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me?
|Taja Sevelle: Taja Sevelle – 1987
|
1981
|15. Nothing Compares 2 U
|The Family: The Family – 1985
|
1984
—
Photo: Getty
Jay-Z Hosting Tidal Listening Party for New Prince Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com