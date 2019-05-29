CLOSE
Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer for The Final Season of 'Marvel's Jessica Jones'

Netflix gives us a sneak peak of the final season to the next Marvel show to get canceled...

Jessica Jones season 3

Source: David Giesbrecht / Netflix

Looks like Jessica Jones is getting something that Luke Cage, Daredevil, Punisher and, Iron Fist were not afforded: a final season.

Yesterday (May 28) Netflix officially announced a premiere date for the third and final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones which is set to drop on June 14. In the teaser trailer below it seems like the private detective with superhuman strength is about to get familiar with a man who considers her a “fraud” and a “cheater.” Whether or not this new antagonist can go toe to toe with Jessica Jones or will simply play mind games in an effort to break remains to be seen but obviously this dude has a bone to pick with her.

While we’re not mad that JJ is getting a swan song of a season we are upset that neither Luke Cage nor Daredevil got the same opportunity and while the canceling of The Punisher hurt that second season was ehhh. That being said Iron Fist deserved to get melted. Just sayin’.

Check out the teaser trailer for Jessica Jones below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops this coming June.

Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer for The Final Season of ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

