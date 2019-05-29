Kid Ink’s Home Burgarlized And More Than 200K In Items Were Stolen

Kid Ink arrived at his home last week to find that it broken-into. Law enforcement sources stated that Ink arrived at his L.A. home Thursday evening and found luggage in his backyard, which wasn’t there before.

While investigating furthermore, he discovered the property had been broken into and that $200k worth of items were stolen.

According to some sources, some of the items that were taken included purses and a variety of jewelry he had lying around the place.

The robbers did not have a hard time breaking in either. Sources say the prowlers were able to get in fairly easy, which was through his very own back door. Guess what, it was left completely unlocked.

Written By: Incognito Posted 7 hours ago

