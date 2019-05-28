CLOSE
Cardi B To Drop New Single “Press” This Friday

She's ending our week with some new tunes.

Cardi B has some new music on the way and fans won’t have to wait long at all to tune in. Hitting social media over Memorial Day Weekend, the Bronx rapper announced her single “Press” is due this Friday, May 31.

Cardi dropped a snippet back in December that now has over 100 million views. Check that out below if you’re curious about what you can expect.

In other Bardi Gang news, the new mom gave fans an update on her adorable daughter Kulture.

“‘Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b*tch gonna spoil haa,’ Cardi captioned a since-deleted screenshot of a text exchange with the jeweler asking for $80,000,” Page Six states. “The photo includes nine miniature diamond tennis bracelets in white gold, yellow gold and rose gold and a pair of large diamond stud earrings.”

Sheesh, Kulture is icy! Stay tuned.

Photo: WENN

Cardi B To Drop New Single “Press” This Friday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
