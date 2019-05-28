Meek Mill To Sue Cosmopolitan Hotel Over Racism Claims

Meek Mill and members of his crew were denied entry into a Las Vegas hotel over the weekend, and now his attorney is set to file a lawsuit as a result. According to Meek’s lawyer, the Cosmopolitan denied the Philadelphia rapper and his crew due to racism and not the claims of the venue being at capacity.

Meek’s celeb lawyer, Joe Tacopina, tells TMZ, he will ask for “heavy monetary damages” for “lying and humiliating Meek,” adding, “I’m going to take this place down because of what they did.”

Tacopina claims there’s a list of black rappers who are persona non grata at a group of Vegas hotels. Cosmo denies it excludes anyone because of race, but Tacopina tells us he’s already identified 2 other rappers — Yo Gotti and BlocBoy JB — who claim other Vegas hotels have denied them because they’re black rappers.

TMZ broke the story, Meek and his crew were going to see DJ Mustard Saturday at the Marquee Nightclub at the hotel but they were met by security as they pulled up and were ordered to leave, and if they got out of the car they’d be arrested for trespassing.

The outlet adds that by way of a video, the security detail at the Cosmo changed their story by saying a prior incident at the club barred entry but the hotel claims it told Meek’s team that they were at capacity, which makes it appear as if something isn’t adding up. Further, Meek tried to grab food from inside the establishment and was still denied.

With the kind of powerful allies Meek Mill has, this has the potential to get pretty spooky for the Cosmopolitan.

