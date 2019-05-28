Yo Gotti earned a slight victory in court after he accused a high-end auto shop of wrecking his Lamborghini. The “Put A Date On It” rapper was awarded just over $66,000 after claiming the shop caused around $390,000 in damages.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, an Atlanta jury sided with the rapper following a trial and awarded him a total of $66,300.

The jury found an Atlanta auto shop, Motorcars of Georgia, was partly liable for the $390,000 in damage to his 2012 Lamborghini Aventador. The jury found them only 17% liable for the crash that basically totaled Gotti’s whip.

The trial stems from the 2016 lawsuit filed by the rapper (real name: Mario Mims) accusing the auto shop of damaging his Lamborghini Aventador after their employee got into a crash while taking the car for a joy ride.

Yo Gotti bought the car for $409,198.70 and claimed to have used the Lambo to promote his persona and brand. He even used the car in his lyrics and prominently featured it in a 2015 video.

Motorcars of Georgia denied all claims and said the accident was caused by a third party.

—

Photo: Getty

Yo Gotti Wins $66K In Court Battle Over Wrecked Lamborghini was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: