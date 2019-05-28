CLOSE
T.I. Goes To Washington To Carry On Nipsey’s Legacy

Tip recently paid a visit to Capitol Hill in Washington to meet with leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus as it attempts to kickstart incentive investment in low-income communities. Nip was supposed to attend this meeting before he was fatally gunned down in Los Angeles back in March. Tip says he may even have to work with Trump to get this initiative off the ground, as it isn’t about party lines, it’s about people.

SOURCE: TMZ

