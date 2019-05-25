For the past few years, Atlantic Records recording artist Lizzo has been quietly making a name for herself in the music game and if you haven’t heard of her yet don’t worry, you will soon enough.

Today the “Truth Hurts” singer (not to be confused with Aftermath’s 00’s singer Truth Hurts) swung through The Breakfast Club to get better acquainted with the Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy and talk about the beauty in the struggle that brought her to stardom.

From telling the morning trio about her days being homeless to explaining her happiness in her full figured form, Lizzo comes across as the kind of positive and confidant person we should all strive to be.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Lizzo on The Breakfast Club.

1. Flute Killer

In school she was considered a “band nerd” because she was known to play the flute. We mean a real musical flute, not that other “flute.” Get your minds out the gutter. She does say she’s good with her mouth though so make of that what you will.

