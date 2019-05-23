‘Fornite’ Crossover Event With Jordan Brand Will Allow Players To Rock Air Jordan 1’s

Fortnite the worldwide video game phenomenon has had some epic crossover events in the past with the likes of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and most recently John Wick. Today (May 22) Epic Games unveiled its second season 9 LTM event with Jordan Brand right on time for the upcoming NBA Finals.

This latest event will not be focused on Fortnite’s uber-popular battle royale mode but instead will launch a new Creative “Downtown Drop” mode. Rather than snuffing each other out, players will compete against each and “launch off massive jumps, grind down city streets and collect coins to win!”

Players will be able to compete in free challenges to earn skateboard-themed “Back Board Back Bling, and it’s additional nine style variants.” On top of that, you will be able to do this in style because players will also have access to Jordan Brand items. Primarily the iconic Jordan 1 sneaker in various colors as well skins, unique challenge pack, a Grind Outfit, Clutch Outfit that will be available via the Hang Time Bundle that Epic is hoping Fortnite fans will use their vBucks on with no hesitation.

Don’t worry your new swag won’t be limited to the Downtop Drop mode that features Creative artists NotNellaf & Tollmolia. You will be able to take your fresh kicks to Fortnite’s battle royale and rack up kills in style as well. Fornite isn’t losing any steam no time soon look for it be a massive part of the finals that will once again feature the Golden State Warriors facing off against either the Giannis Antekoumpo led Milwaukee Bucks, or the Kawhi Leonard/Drake led Toronto Raptors on May 30.

You can take a look at the #FortniteXJumpman event in action in the trailer below.

