Look At God!! Homeless Student Named Valedictorian…Plus [VIDEO]

Black Graduate

Source: Bounce / Getty

Look at God!! 17 year old Tupac Mosley never let his current circumstances be a mountain he couldn’t climb and that’s why he was named Valedictorian of his high school, and through the beliefs of others in him, $3 million dollars in college scholarships were poured into him.

What was Tupac Mosley’s mountain?

He and his family were homeless and although that was their story for right now, his future in college was never going to be an option.  That is why he will be attending Tennessee State University in the fall, majoring in electrical engineering.

Take a look at Tupac Mosley’s story below

Look At God!! Homeless Student Named Valedictorian…Plus [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
