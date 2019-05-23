Ever since dropping Father of Asahd last Friday (May 17), DJ Khaled’s been hard at work promoting his 11th studio project (feel old yet?) via numerous visual drops, TV appearances, and interviews.

Now for one of his more in-depth interviews the Miami DJ turned Hip-Hop mogul sat down with OG Hip-Hop journalist Elliott Wilson at the Apollo theater for the latest installment of CRWN. Sitting in front of a large crowd in Harlem World the two men discussed everything from Nipsey Hussle’s legacy to working with Jay-Z and Beyoncé to how the birth of his son Asahd impacted his life.

Peep the teaser for DJ Khaled’s interview on CRWN below and if you wanna see it in its entirety just hope on over to his Tidal page here and let us know your thoughts on the one-on-one.

DJ Khaled Talks Fatherhood, Nipsey Hussle & Authenticity on Tidal’s ‘CRWN’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 11 hours ago

