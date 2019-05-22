NBA YoungBoy & Atlantic Records Offer To Pay Funeral Expenses Of Man Killed In Drive-By Shooting

NBA YoungBoy was the target of an attempt on his life during a drive-by shooting that injured his girlfriend and cost a Hertz employee his life during Rolling Loud in Miami earlier this month. The Louisiana rapper and his record label, Atlantic Records, are offering to cover the funeral expenses for the slain man.

Sources tell us NBA and Atlantic Records want to cover the funeral expenses for 43-year-old Mohamad Jradi, who died earlier this month during an attempt on the hip-hop star’s life.

Jradi was a Hertz rental car employee who unfortunately got caught in the spray of bullets when the hip-hop star and his entourage were targeted while exiting the Trump International Beach Resort Miami on their way to the Rolling Loud Music festival.

Along with Mohamad’s death, three others were injured in the shooting, including YoungBoy’s girlfriend and a 5-year-old boy.

We’re told Atlantic and YoungBoy are “heartbroken” over Jradi becoming a victim, and want to do anything they can to comfort the family.

NBA YoungBoy is currently in jail for a possible parole violation after taking to social media to declare revenge over the shooting attempt.

