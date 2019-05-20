The country is up in arms after Georgia, Alabama, Missouri and several other states passed new, extremely restrictive abortion laws. Several celebrities have spoken out again the legislation and over the weekend, we heard got Leslie Jones‘ stance on the issue during Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” segment.

Opening the scene in a costume resembling those worn by enslaved childbearers in The Handmaid’s Tale, Jones said she doesn’t know how “good of a baby maker she’s going to be.” “My eggs is dusty as hell, but I’ll give it a shot!” she joked.

“This is how it starts. I’m out living my life and I see on the news a bunch of states are trying to ban abortion and tell me what I can and can’t do with my body. Next thing you know, I’m in Starbucks and they won’t take my credit card because I’m a woman — instead of the regular reason, which is I don’t have no money on it,” she envisioned.

“What made me so mad is seeing the 25 Alabama senators who voted for the abortion ban,” she said showing a photo of 25 caucasian men. “All men… this looks like the casting call for a Lipitor commercial. This look like the mugshots of everyone arrested at a massage parlor. And, if any of them had lips, I would tell them to kiss my entire *ss.”

See Jones go off in the clip up top!

Photo: Getty

Leslie Jones Goes In On New Abortion Ban: “You Can’t Control Women!” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: King Sukii Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: