As the commencement speaker for Morehouse College’s graduating class of 2019, billionaire Robert F. Smith–the wealthiest Black person in the country–made a commitment to pay off all of their student loans–a commitment to the tune of $40 million!

The students were very appreciative…some of the graduates are staring at six-figure student debt…so to have that wiped away is a true blessing!

SOURCE: ABC News

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: