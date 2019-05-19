Fatal explosion destroys home in southern Indiana, over a dozen other homes damaged

A home explosion rocked a neighborhood in Jeffersonville, Indiana,on Sunday.
According to police, there were three people in the home at the time of the explosion. One of them was killed. Two victims were transported to a local hospital.
The explosion was reported in the Capitol Hill area of Jeffersonville shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday.
When firefighters arrived at the scene minutes later, the house was completely burned to the ground. Officials said there was a car nearby that had to be extinguished.
“We heard this really big boom, and we thought maybe something had ran into the building or a transformer (had exploded),” said Derek Hughes, who works at Wellstone Regional Hospital, approximately a quarter-mile from the home. “It shook the whole entire building. It even woke a few of our patients up.”
Fire marshals have ruled out the possibility of a methamphetamine lab as a cause of the explosion. Vectren is also investigating the scene.