Fatal explosion destroys home in southern Indiana, over a dozen other homes damaged

When firefighters arrived at the scene minutes later, the house was completely burned to the ground. Officials said there was a car nearby that had to be extinguished.

“We heard this really big boom, and we thought maybe something had ran into the building or a transformer (had exploded),” said Derek Hughes, who works at Wellstone Regional Hospital, approximately a quarter-mile from the home. “It shook the whole entire building. It even woke a few of our patients up.”

Fire marshals have ruled out the possibility of a methamphetamine lab as a cause of the explosion. Vectren is also investigating the scene.

Video and pictures are HERE