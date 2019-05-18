Sean “Diddy” Combs Owes Much Of His Success To Dia Simms

Sean “Diddy” Combs has amassed one of the music industry’s richest portfolios with all of his many investments outside of Bad Boy. Much of Combs’ recent success can be attributed to the president of Combs Enterprises, Dia Simms, who revealed a bit about herself in a recent profile.

The president of Combs Enterprises — which includes a diverse portfolio of businesses and investments spanning the music, fashion, fragrance, beverage, marketing, film, television, and media industries — Simms is not just one of the only women in the company but also one of the youngest, at 43. For the past 14 years, in her rise from executive assistant to president of Sean Combs’ sprawling business empire, she has maintained a professional commitment to a prospering operation that currently employs more than 230 staff.

Combs’ huge fortune — according to Forbes, he’s worth about $820 million — is evidence of Simms’ innate ability to bring the entertainer and entrepreneur’s innovative ideas to life. His diverse brand portfolio includes successful companies such as Bad Boy Worldwide Entertainment Group, Sean John, Combs Wine & Spirits, AQUAhydrate, The Blue Flame Agency, Revolt Films and Revolt Media & TV.

“Very much to this day, I’m often and almost always the youngest person in the room, in my early 40s, and the only woman. And the only reason why I’m not the only minority … is because Sean is often in the room with me,” she says. Her greatest advocate, she says, is Combs himself.

“Sean goes out of his way just to level-set the room. There are so many times where he will introduce me and say, ‘She is the president of Combs Enterprises,’ and the men in the room will say, ‘Are you going to get some coffee?’”

