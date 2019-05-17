CLOSE
DaBaby Talks About His Come Up With Forbes

DaBaby’s come up has been real! Over the last year, the Charlotte rapper has seen his fan base grow exponentially thanks to his hard work and relentless approach to releasing music (he’s dropped more than three projects in under 12 months and another one’s on the way this summer). He sat down with Forbes magazine to detail his grind and to let people know it wasn’t easy coming out of Charlotte.

READ: Meet DaBaby, Charlotte’s Newest Up-And-Coming Rapper With Universal Promise (Forbes)

