Joyner Lucas Shoots Down Tomi Lahren Chat After “Devil’s Work” Lyrical Jab

Joyner Lucas took aim at conservative pundits Tomi Lahren and Laura Ingraham on his “Devil’s Work” track and it caught the attention of Lahren. After the host reached out for a discussion, Lucas shot down the opportunity and shared details via an Instagram story message.

“Tomi Lahren run her mouth and then she get defensive/Laura Ingraham laughin’ at death and disrespectin’/I really feel like you should teach them stupid hoes a lesson/Either that or give us back somebody who deserve the blessings,” Lucas raps on “Devil’s Work.”

The Worcester, Ma. rapper was referencing Lahren’s penchant for launching scathing critiques against rappers, including her public spats with Wale and others. With the Ingraham reference, Lucas was speaking to the pundit’s coverage of Nipsey Hussle’s funeral and laughing during the broadcast.

Lucas posted up the following via Instagram after shooting down Lahren’s invite to chat:

“I created ‘I’m not a racist’ so we can have conversations that need to be had and get a level of understanding of each other. But…..speaking to tomi wouldn’t be productive because she’s already talked to countless rappers about their views and feelings and all she did was sh*t on them.

I’m setting myself up for failure if I have that conversation.She isn’t rational or understanding on any level. Her aim is to make us look crazy on national television. I’m not doing it. [S]orry not sorry.”

Good on Joyner Lucas for knowing his boundaries.

