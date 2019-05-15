Nipsey Hussle’s Family In Custody Battle Over His Daughter Emani With Her Mother

This is already a sad situation and hopefully both parties can come to an agreement that benefits Nipsey’s daughter sooner than later.

via TMZ

Nipsey Hussle‘s family and the woman who gave birth to his daughter had an emotional showdown in court … which left his baby mama in tears.

Nipsey’s sister, Samantha Smith, and his brother, Blacc Sam, appeared in L.A. County Superior Court Tuesday for a hearing on the guardianship of the rapper’s 10-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. Emani’s mother, Tanisha, was at the hearing as well and broke down crying when she saw her daughter for the first time in what she said was months.

The courtroom was cleared for 20 minutes while Tanisha and Emani spent some time together. However, the hearing was pushed until Friday when a final decision is to be made on custody and finances.

