CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

ScHoolboy Q ft. 21 Savage “Floating,” London On Da Track & G-Eazy ft. City Girls & Juvenile “Throw Fits” & More | Daily Visuals 5.15.19

ScHoolboy Q parties like it's 1999 and London On Da Track & G-Eazy get lit in the dirty dirty. Today's Daily Visuals.

0 reads
Leave a comment

ScHoolboy Q’s latest offering CrasH Talk is only a few weeks old but that doesn’t mean the LA artist is going to take a break from the grind.

Today the TDE representative dropped a new clip for the 21 Savage featured “Floating” where much to the dismay of many the ATLien is M.I.A, but Q makes up for his absence by calling on the talents of many thick young women who like to shake them thangs.

Speaking of them thangs, London On Da Track and G-Eazy turn up in N’awlins for a Mardi Gras celebration where rumps shake all over the place with the boom-boom in the City Girls and Juvenile assisted visual to “Throw Fits.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Thurz, Ari Lennox, and more.

SCHOOLBOY Q FT. 21 SAVAGE – “FLOATING”

LONDON ON DA TRACK & G-EAZY FT. CITY GIRLS & JUVENILE – “THROW FITS”

THURZ – “LONG LIVE”

ARI LENNOX – “UP LATE”

CITY GIRLS – “CARELESS”

TWELVE’LEN – “THANK THE GANG”

ScHoolboy Q ft. 21 Savage “Floating,” London On Da Track & G-Eazy ft. City Girls & Juvenile “Throw Fits” & More | Daily Visuals 5.15.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ScHoolboy Q ft. 21 Savage “Floating,” London On…
 16 hours ago
05.16.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 17 hours ago
05.16.19
City Girls’ JT Denied Early Prison Release
 22 hours ago
05.16.19
‘Wu-Tang: Of Mics And Men Soundtrack’ EP Tied…
 22 hours ago
05.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close