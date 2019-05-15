CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

Steve Harvey’s Daytime Talk Show To Come To An End In June

3 reads
Leave a comment

NBCUniversal and IMG battle over the talk show may have played a role.

There have been rumors that Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show would be coming to an end. Although it was merely speculation, a new report from Variety confirmed that the show will be coming to an end in June. The final episode of the show was taped on Thursday with originals set to air up until June. Re-runs of the show will continue to air until September.

Steve Harvey made history as one of the few people of color with a talk show on daytime television. The show was initially launched in 2012 as The Steve Harvey Show but it was later changed to Steve after Endeavor’s IMG Original Content made an agreement with Harvey a few years ago where he’d have a majority stake in the show.

A source close to Harvey said that he doesn’t regret the switch from NBC to IMG Original Content. “Steve took a shot,” the source said. “He still made more money than he would have under the old deal.”

Harvey previously spoke about the possible decision in January after it was revealed that American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson would have her own talk show that filled Harvey’s slot.

“I thought I was until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the owned and operated NBC Networks, and that’s my slot. I don’t know if it sold — it’s not selling like they thought,” he said.

Steve Harvey’s Daytime Talk Show To Come To An End In June was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Announces Date For Diamond Ball
 19 hours ago
05.15.19
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 21 hours ago
05.15.19
City Girls and Jesse Salazar
City Girls’ JT Initially Denied Early Release —…
 23 hours ago
05.15.19
A$AP Rocky Is The Face Of Calvin Klein’s…
 2 days ago
05.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close