Steve Harvey’s Daytime Talk Show To Come To An End In June

NBCUniversal and IMG battle over the talk show may have played a role.

Steve Harvey made history as one of the few people of color with a talk show on daytime television. The show was initially launched in 2012 as The Steve Harvey Show but it was later changed to Steve after Endeavor’s IMG Original Content made an agreement with Harvey a few years ago where he’d have a majority stake in the show.

A source close to Harvey said that he doesn’t regret the switch from NBC to IMG Original Content. “Steve took a shot,” the source said. “He still made more money than he would have under the old deal.”

Harvey previously spoke about the possible decision in January after it was revealed that American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson would have her own talk show that filled Harvey’s slot.

“I thought I was until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the owned and operated NBC Networks, and that’s my slot. I don’t know if it sold — it’s not selling like they thought,” he said.