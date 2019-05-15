City Girls’ JT Initially Denied Early Release — But There’s Still Hope

JT’s legal team filed a motion to get her moved from prison and into a halfway house so she can resume her music career, but a judge denied that motion yesterday (May 14), according to The Blast.

JT says she’s earned 108 days good conduct time credit and as of July 12, 2019, she would have completed “15.6 months (12 months plus 3.6 months earned good time credit), thereby leaving 8.4 months of her sentence to be served.”

While the judge denied the motion, it was because he wants the Bureau of Prisons to make the decision, so the #FreeJT movement continues!

