Blac Chyna & Hairdresser Ratchet Fight Caught On Camera [VIDEO]

Why Chyna why? The drama is never ending with this one.

Blac Chyna‘s altercation with her hairdresser — where a knife was allegedly pulled and soda cans hurled — was caught on video, and there’s a little bit of good news for BC.

TMZ has obtained the surveillance footage capturing the action outside of Chyna’s San Fernando Valley home early Saturday morning. As we reported, she got into it with her hairdresser over payment … the hairdresser filed a police report claiming Chyna got hot and wielded a knife … something Chyna denies.

Written By: Bijou Star Posted May 14, 2019

