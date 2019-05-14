Steve Harvey On Getting Booted From Two Shows: ‘I Can’t Wait To See What God Got For Me’

Days after news hit that Steve Harvey was dropped from not one, but two shows, the talk show host and iconic comedian had some optimistic words about his future.

(Remember: NBC canceled his show “Steve” to give Grammy winning singer Kelly Clarkson his time slot and they replaced his hosting gig for “Little Big Shots” with Oscar-nominee Melissa McCarthy.)

In a clip shared by his wife Majorie Harvey on social media, Steve told his audience that he has many more chapters in his life write.

“I happen to be 62-years old. I’m in the middle of my 62nd chapter of the book that I’m writing. There’s been some good books in there, there’s been some good chapters and some bad chapters and some chapters that lasted longer than I wanted them to. That homeless chapter lasted way too long than I wanted it to.”

After the crowd laughed, Steve added, “But in this 62nd chapter, I’ve got my finger on the corner of the page. All I’m doing is about to turn it. I can’t wait to see what God got for me on that other page.”

Take a look:

As the Root noted, Steve and NBC’s relationship may have soured when the network lost it ownership stake of the show when Steve struck a deal with IMG Original Content, the company that produces Harvey’s talk show.

It’s believed that the series finale was taped last week.

No doubt: It’s been a rough couple of years for the 62-year-old. From receiving backlash for meeting with President Trump to his verbal scuffle with Mo’Nique to recently getting dragged for telling folks that rich people don’t sleep eight hours, his public persona and reputation has been raked through the coals.

Hopefully, he can get come out on top again. Good luck Mr. Harvey!

