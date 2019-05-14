CLOSE
Too Much Drip: Check Out The Interior Of Drake’s New Jet [Video]

2019 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Tony Forte/WENN / WENN

Last week, Drake announced his partnership with Cargojet by revealing his own Air Drake jet. Now, we get a look a closer look at the 6 God’s new drip as he takes us inside to flaunt the interior.

“Supporting home grown businesses has always been a top priority of mine,” captioned a photo of his plane, “So when an opportunity came up to get involved with Cargojet, a great Canadian company I was honored to do so.”

DJ Akademiks went on his own personal tour of the jet and had his camera out to capture its lavish interior. “Proud of my brother,” he wrote.

Tour of Drakes new plane

Check out Drizzy’s new toy above and stay tuned for more Champagne Papi shenanigans.

Photo: WENN

Too Much Drip: Check Out The Interior Of Drake’s New Jet [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

