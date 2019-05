Congratulations to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Koir on their second anniversary.

In a touching post on Instagram, Gucci posted, “2 Yrs of marriage today? #Wopsters”

Gucci got married to model and beautician Keyshia Koir two years ago, and the two are heralded as the “most fit” couple in hip-hop.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted May 14, 2019

