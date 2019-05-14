CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Blac Chyna Fight Caught on Tape

Toyko Toni

The alleged fight between Blac Chyna and her hairdresser that allegedly involved a knife was caught on tape.

Surveillance footage shows the weekend scuffle and supports Chyna’s memory of the spat that the hairdresser threw soda cans at her Bentley.

As the hairdresser is throwing cans, you see Chyna coming out to confront the hairdresser by throwing her shoes at the woman.

When it comes to the knife that the hairdresser claims she yielded, the video doesn’t show that alleged knife.

