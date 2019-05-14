CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

NBA YoungBoy Jumps Into Action to Help Wounded GF After Shootout in Miami

12 reads
Leave a comment
Youngboy NBA "Until Death Calls My Name"

Source: Atlantic Records / Atlantic Records

TMZ released footage of NBA YoungBoy trying to help his girlfriend, Kay Marie after gunfire rang out in front of the Trump Beach Resort in Miami on Sunday.

Video shows YoungBoy applying pressure to Kay’s wound as she laid in the hotel lobby bleeding.

As Kay was loaded up in a black SUV and YoungBoy and his crew were about to head to he hospital, police stopped the vehicle and Kay was transported by ambulance.

A 5-year-old child was grazed by a bullet and a hotel worker was killed in the crossfire between the suspects and Youngboy’s entourage. The rapper still made the Rolling Loud stage but TMZ says that police still want to question him.

NBA YoungBoy Jumps Into Action to Help Wounded GF After Shootout in Miami was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Announces Date For Diamond Ball
 19 hours ago
05.15.19
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 21 hours ago
05.15.19
City Girls and Jesse Salazar
City Girls’ JT Initially Denied Early Release —…
 23 hours ago
05.15.19
A$AP Rocky Is The Face Of Calvin Klein’s…
 2 days ago
05.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close