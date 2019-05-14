NBA YoungBoy Jumps Into Action to Help Wounded GF After Shootout in Miami

TMZ released footage of NBA YoungBoy trying to help his girlfriend, Kay Marie after gunfire rang out in front of the Trump Beach Resort in Miami on Sunday.

Video shows YoungBoy applying pressure to Kay’s wound as she laid in the hotel lobby bleeding.

As Kay was loaded up in a black SUV and YoungBoy and his crew were about to head to he hospital, police stopped the vehicle and Kay was transported by ambulance.

A 5-year-old child was grazed by a bullet and a hotel worker was killed in the crossfire between the suspects and Youngboy’s entourage. The rapper still made the Rolling Loud stage but TMZ says that police still want to question him.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted May 14, 2019

