Kendall Jenner Blamed By 76ers & Ben Simmons Fans For Series Loss

It was a devastating loss for the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans last night.

The team faced an upset in a game seven series against the Toronto Raptors.

Kawhi Leonard was able to hit a game winning buzzer beater.

Now fans are blaming Ben Simmons for not being focused enough and his relationship with Kendall Jenner.

Is Kendall Jenner being used as a scapegoat?

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted May 14, 2019

