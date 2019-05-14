Kendall Jenner Blamed By 76ers & Ben Simmons Fans For Series Loss

5 reads Leave a comment
It was a devastating loss for the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans last night.
The team faced an upset in a game seven series against the Toronto Raptors.
Kawhi Leonard was able to hit a game winning buzzer beater.
Now fans are blaming Ben Simmons for not being focused enough and his relationship with Kendall Jenner.
Is Kendall Jenner being used as a scapegoat?
