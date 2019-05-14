CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Kendall Jenner Blamed By 76ers & Ben Simmons Fans For Series Loss

5 reads
Leave a comment

Ben Simmons

Source: Nike / NIke


It was a devastating loss for the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans last night.

The team faced an upset in a game seven series against the Toronto Raptors.

Kawhi Leonard was able to hit a game winning buzzer beater.

Now fans are blaming Ben Simmons for not being focused enough and his relationship with Kendall Jenner.

Is Kendall Jenner being used as a scapegoat?

Kendall Jenner Blamed By 76ers & Ben Simmons Fans For Series Loss was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Announces Date For Diamond Ball
 19 hours ago
05.15.19
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 21 hours ago
05.15.19
City Girls and Jesse Salazar
City Girls’ JT Initially Denied Early Release —…
 23 hours ago
05.15.19
A$AP Rocky Is The Face Of Calvin Klein’s…
 2 days ago
05.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close