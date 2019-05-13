Blac Youngsta Charges Dropped In Young Dolph Case In Charlotte

Blac Youngsta’s no longer worried about the outcome of the 2017 Young Dolph shooting case from CIAA weekend in Charlotte because the six felony counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and one count of conspiracy was dropped because there was no evidence proving Youngsta was at the scene of the crime.

The D.A. also said Blac Youngsta told them he was in Durham, NC at the time of the shooting and was not ID’d by any witnesses at the scene.

SOURCE: TMZ

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: