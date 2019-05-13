CLOSE
A-Plus
HomeA-Plus

Blac Youngsta Charges Dropped In Young Dolph Case In Charlotte

4 reads
Leave a comment

 

Blac Youngsta’s no longer worried about the outcome of the 2017 Young Dolph shooting case from CIAA weekend in Charlotte because the six felony counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and one count of conspiracy was dropped because there was no evidence proving Youngsta was at the scene of the crime.

The D.A. also said Blac Youngsta told them he was in Durham, NC at the time of the shooting and was not ID’d by any witnesses at the scene.

SOURCE: TMZ

blac youngsta

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Blac Youngsta LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Blac Youngsta Charges Dropped In Young Dolph Case…
 5 hours ago
05.13.19
Report: ‘Empire’ To Be Canceled After Season 6
 8 hours ago
05.13.19
Singer Cheri Dennis From C-Town To Bad Boy…
 21 hours ago
05.13.19
Lil Wayne Cancelled Rolling Loud Set, Because Police…
 22 hours ago
05.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close