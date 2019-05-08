Texas Equusearch says its volunteers have halted all search efforts for Maleah Davis, the little girl who was reportedly kidnapped on Friday evening. Poor weather conditions have made search efforts difficult.

According to reports, many Houston-area roads flooded on Tuesday evening, and more rain is expected over the next several days.

On Tuesday, Sugar Land police stated that Maleah Davis’ stepfather’s initial story to investigators didn’t add up.

The 4-year-old hasn’t been seen since Friday. KHOU reports, her stepfather, Derion Vence, first told investigators that she was kidnapped by three Hispanic men after he stopped his car for what he thought was a flat tire.

Sugar Land police spokesman reportedly said Vence’s story has changed since he first talked to investigators, specifically how he got to the hospital.

Maleah Davis Update: Search For Missing Houston Girl Suspended Indefinitely was originally published on blackamericaweb.comfeed