Maleah Davis Update: Search For Missing Houston Girl Suspended Indefinitely

Texas Equusearch says its volunteers have halted all search efforts for Maleah Davis, the little girl who was reportedly kidnapped on Friday evening. Poor weather conditions have made search efforts difficult.
According to reports, many Houston-area roads flooded on Tuesday evening, and more rain is expected over the next several days.
On Tuesday, Sugar Land police stated that Maleah Davis’ stepfather’s initial story to investigators didn’t add up.
The 4-year-old hasn’t been seen since Friday. KHOU reports, her stepfather, Derion Vence, first told investigators that she was kidnapped by three Hispanic men after he stopped his car for what he thought was a flat tire.
Sugar Land police spokesman reportedly said Vence’s story has changed since he first talked to investigators, specifically how he got to the hospital.
Celebrating Celebrities From Texas
Celebrating Celebrities From Texas
1. Debbie Allen is from HoustonSource:PRPhotos.com 1 of 18
2. Usher was born in DallasSource:Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP 2 of 18
3. David and Tamela Mann are from Ft. WorthSource:Sir Jones / PRPhotos.com 3 of 18
4. Loretta Devine is from HoustonSource:Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP 4 of 18
5. Letoya Luckett is from HoustonSource:'JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP 5 of 18
6. Loni Love is from HoustonSource:Taylor Hill/Getty Images 6 of 18
7. Yolanda Adams is from HoustonSource:Vincent Sandoval/FilmMagic 7 of 18
8. Jill Marie Jones is from DallasSource:Aaron J. Thornton / PR Photos 8 of 18
9. Pam Oliver is from DallasSource:'Image of Sport / PR Photos' 9 of 18
10. Tevin Campbell is from DallasSource:Albert L. Ortega / PR Photos 10 of 18
11. Lil Twist is from DallasSource:Santiago Interiano / PRPhotos.com 11 of 18
12. Brittney Griner is from HoustonSource:AP Photo/Carlos Osorio 12 of 18
13. Grant Hill is from DallasSource:AP Photo/Colin E. Braley 13 of 18
14. Kirk Franklin is from Ft. WorthSource:Sir Jones / PRPhotos.com 14 of 18
15. Eva Longoria is from Corpus ChristiSource:AP Photo/Win McNamee 15 of 18
16. Jamie Foxx is from TerrellSource:Charles Sykes/Invision/AP 16 of 18
17. Forest Whitaker is from LongviewSource:Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images 17 of 18
18. Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Solange Knowles are from HoustonSource:Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images 18 of 18
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Maleah Davis Update: Search For Missing Houston Girl Suspended Indefinitely was originally published on blackamericaweb.comfeed