9 O'Clock News
Gucci Mane Can Now Enter Canada

Gucci Mane Welcome Home Concert

Attention Canada, Gucci Mane is coming your way!

The ATL rapper had been booked for ten shows in five of Canada’s provinces, but past issues with the law were prohibiting him from making the shows across the border.

That was until an immigration attorney helped him get a temporary resident permit so he can perform.

Gucci will be doing performances in Canada later this month.

