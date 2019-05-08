CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Man Earns Job Working With Will Smith After Sending Email

0 reads
Leave a comment
VH1's 'Dear Mama' Taping

Source: Donna Ward / Getty

22-year-old Aidan Tanner landed the job of a lifetime after watching YouTube videos of Will Smith, “I had that instinct like maybe if he’s going to start doing this YouTube thing, maybe he’s looking to expand his team,” says Tanner.

He emailed Smith’s content creator and got an email a month later to join Will and the team in Budapest.

Tanner has since helped to increase Smith’s Instagram following to over 30 million, he’s also was the man behind the camera when Will did the “In My Feelings” challenge in Hungary and his bungee-jumping 50th birthday at the Grand Canyon.

Tanner says he wants to act and direct in the future and work with Justin Bieber, he calls his experience working with Will Smith, “wild.”

Man Earns Job Working With Will Smith After Sending Email was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Meghan & Prince Harry Have Picked a Name…
 3 hours ago
05.08.19
Method Man ft. Noreaga & Joe Young “Drunk…
 16 hours ago
05.08.19
Twitter Update Allows Users To Retweet With Gifs,…
 16 hours ago
05.08.19
Kim Kardashian Aided In The Release Of 17…
 17 hours ago
05.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close