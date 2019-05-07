Camp Couture: The Met Gala Has Fans Hilariously Mimicking Lavish Looks

On Monday, fashion’s biggest night finally arrived and it definitely didn’t disappoint.

This year at the 2019 Met Gala, it was all about camp, so people definitely showed up and show out on a night when they were allowed to be “extra.”

According to Andrew Bolton — the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute — all fashion is camp.

However, for this year’s gala and exhibition “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” camp is explored through specific art that is excessive, theatrical, or exuberant without an original intention of being exuberant. According to Vogue, Bolton’s favorite definition of the word “camp” is “failed seriousness.”

Sometimes camp is playful on purpose, while other times, it’s attempting to be taken seriously, but the excessiveness of it all makes it fail brilliantly.

Movies like Pink Flamingos, Showgirls, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Mahogany are considered camp classics, and all the fashion that came from these movies were reflected at the Met Gala this year.

Take Ciara with her massive bush and feathery dress, channelling Diana Ross…

Or Lupita Nyong’o with her drag queen-esque makeup and colorful extravagance…

Then, Janelle Monáe definitely went the extra mile with her blinking eye and multiple hats…

Camp was out and proud on Monday night.

But naturally, with such excessiveness and tongue-and-cheek clothing, parodies were bound to happen.

First, Twitter took the reigns with their usual comparisons of fashion and food. Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian‘s dress especially got some heat.

Then, there were those who took costumes and compared them to actual Halloween getups…

Cardi B‘s dress even got compared to bodily particles.

cardi looking like a red blood cell #metgala pic.twitter.com/q6an1cHDpx — justin michael jerome (@JstnMchl) May 7, 2019

The biggest comedy came when Instagram users and social media stars actually started dressing up like they were invited to the Met. They didn’t take the camp theme lightly either.

Comedian La La Milan slayed in her Life Vest and literal “camp” tent dress.

Singer Mila J also came with the theatrics with her “Pussy Galore Couture” cat dress and gigantic flower piece.

With a theme like camp, anyone could’ve gotten excessively creative for the ball.

Hit the next pages for some more hilarious DIY styles ready for the Met red carpet!

Camp Couture: The Met Gala Has Fans Hilariously Mimicking Lavish Looks was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 14 hours ago

